Vince Carter Signs Deal With The Atlanta Hawks For Likely His Final NBA Season

Vince Carter will play another season in the NBA after reaching a deal with the Atlanta Hawks late Monday afternoon.

Vince Carter, the basketball legend, who is currently 42, agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Hawks for what will likely be his final season in the NBA. He’ll be the first player to play in four different decades if he plays a game in 2020, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2019

Vince Carter is returning to the Hawks, a league source tells @wojespn. If he plays in a game after January 1, 2020, he will be the first player in NBA history to play in 4 different decades. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/v9zZ6yY7xS — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

Vince Carter’s run in the NBA is absolutely unreal. Most players are lucky if they make it to a second contract. He’s entering his 22nd year in the league!

He’s also managed to make a solid amount of money along the way. His career earnings are right around the $170 million mark, according to Spotrac.

That sure is a lot of cash!

I’d argue the best part about Carter’s career hasn’t been the unreal highlights. It’s a fact he seems like such a legit guy.

He’s charismatic, he knows everything you’d ever need to know about the sport and he’s a great example for younger players.

The league could certainly use a few more players like him. There’s no question about that at all.

Now, he’ll get his goodbye tour, which he has absolutely earned. What waits for him in retirement after this upcoming season with the Hawks? Well, he’ll certainly have TV opportunities if he wants them.

Otherwise, he should have enough money set aside to just enjoy retirement. Either way, Carter left a monumental impact on the league.