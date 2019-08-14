Man Dies After Taco-Eating Contest At Minor League Baseball Game

A Central Valley California man died Tuesday night after he participated in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game in Fresno.

Dana Hutchings, 41, died at the local community hospital shortly after he arrived after being rushed to the hospital from the downtown baseball stadium after competing in a taco contest at the Fresno Grizzlies' game, according to the Fresno Bee in a piece published Wednesday.

So far there has been no official cause of death released from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, per ABC News.

Shortly after reports surfaced about the man's death, the minor league baseball team issued a statement on Twitter about the "devastating" news of the fan's death.

“We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening’s game has passed away,” the statement read. “The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings.”

“The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority,” it added. “We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

Spectators at the game told the outlet that the man just collapsed during the taco-eating contest. Emergency medical personnel then administered the Heimlich maneuver and CPR on Hutchings before paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate him, per fans. The event was part of a “Taco Tuesday” home game celebration.