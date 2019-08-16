Israel Bans Anti-Semitic Dems And Morality In Politics

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with author Ben Howe to discuss his new book, “The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values.” We also get into Israel blocking entry to two Democratic Congresswomen with a history of anti-Semitism, and Joe Biden is slipping in the polls.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Ben Howe interview:

Israel has refused entry to two Democratic Congresswomen with a long history of anti-Semitism. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar did not plan on meeting with any Israeli government officials, nor did they even ask. The Congresswomen, both with a track record of anti-Semitic comments associations, were blocked because Israeli law allows refusing entry to anyone who supports the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement, which has been declared to anti-Semitic by Jewish civil rights organizations. The Congresswomen, naturally, immediately played victims. We have the details.

New polling out of Iowa is not good for Joe Biden. The more people see of the former Vice President the less interest they have in his candidacy. His gaffes have gotten so bad that it’s to the point that some campaign staff is thinking of doing fewer public events. We explain it all.

Then we talk with author Ben Howe about his book “The Immoral Majority.” Have evangelicals sold their political souls for political influence? Are evangelicals required to vote based on a few issues? Which takes priority: social or economic issues? Democrats are making a play for the religious vote, will it work? We get into all of it in this week’s fascinating interview.

