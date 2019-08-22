‘Practice What You Preach’: Student Asks Bernie Sanders About His Own Fossil Fuel Use. Here’s How He Responded

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders responded to a student who asked him a question about practicing what he preaches on fossil fuel use during a Thursday town hall in Chico, California that he would not stop using fossil fuels.

WATCH:

“So, I’m a senior at CSU Chico, [inaudible] major,” said the student. “So, my question is, you seem adamant about climate change.”

“Of course,” the student continued after Sanders assented. “So what ways would you take to practice what you preach if you were to become president? I know it’s stressful, and you have to travel a lot, and you have to use fossil fuels …”

“No, I’m not going to walk to California,” Sanders said to laughter from the audience. “Look, you know, I understand that. We do the best we can as an example, but I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we’re not going to use fossil fuels …”

During a Thursday speech, Sanders also said that the U.S. “must transition away from fossil fuels, period. End of discussion. There ain’t no middle ground.” (RELATED: ‘He Is The Enemy Of Every Entrepreneur’ — Home Depot Founders Blast Socialism, Issue Dire Warning For Bernie Supporters)

The Vermont senator called climate change the “biggest crisis of all” in January, yet refused to respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation question about whether he would endorse a ban on private jets.