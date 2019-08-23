Politics

Biden Asks Crowd To Imagine If Barack Obama Had Been Assassinated

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s New Hampshire town hall took a rather dark turn Friday when he told his audience to imagine what would have happened in America “if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated.”

Biden was talking about the formative events of his early days in politics and referenced, as he has in the past, the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. He then pivoted to paint similar events into the current political landscape.

“My senior semester, they were both shot and killed,” Biden said. “Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would’ve happened in America?”

Biden brought up RFK and MLK at another recent event, appearing to be momentarily confused about the dates of their assassinations “in the ’70s, late ’70s,” at an event in Urbandale, Iowa. (RELATED: Joe Biden Remembers When MLK And RFK Were Assassinated … ‘In The 70s’)

WATCH: