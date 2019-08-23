Biden Asks Crowd To Imagine If Barack Obama Had Been Assassinated

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s New Hampshire town hall took a rather dark turn Friday when he told his audience to imagine what would have happened in America “if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated.”

“Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would’ve happened in America?” Biden asked town hall attendees. https://t.co/i5IsNvJO3b — The Hill (@thehill) August 24, 2019

Biden was talking about the formative events of his early days in politics and referenced, as he has in the past, the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. He then pivoted to paint similar events into the current political landscape.

Biden, as he often does, talking about how his political heroes – RFK, MLK – were assassinated when he was in college. Then posits, rather starkly: imagine what would have happened if Barack Obama was assassinated — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 23, 2019

“My senior semester, they were both shot and killed,” Biden said. “Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would’ve happened in America?”

Biden brought up RFK and MLK at another recent event, appearing to be momentarily confused about the dates of their assassinations “in the ’70s, late ’70s,” at an event in Urbandale, Iowa. (RELATED: Joe Biden Remembers When MLK And RFK Were Assassinated … ‘In The 70s’)

