Media

Critics Pile On CNN After Andrew McCabe Hire

"Fox & Friends" responds to news that CNN has hired Andy McCabe. Screen Shot/Fox News

Screen Shot/Fox News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Critics blasted CNN Friday when, just hours after CNN personalities attacked Fox News for hiring former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the network announced the addition of its newest contributor, Andrew McCabe.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy made the announcement early Friday. Several others reacted to the announcement on Twitter.(RELATED: CNN Hires Andrew McCabe As A Contributor)

And it wasn’t long before critics began to suggest that McCabe, who was terminated by the FBI “for repeatedly lying to federal investigators under penalty of perjury & referred for prosecution” by the Inspector General, might not be the most credible of contributors.

“Fox & Friends” responded to the news in real time as the announcement went public.

WATCH:

And a number of critics pointed out the fact that not even 24 hours had passed since CNN personalities had attacked Fox News for the decision to bring Sanders on as a contributor, suggesting that the network was giving a known liar a platform.

McCabe made his debut on CNN Friday, while Sanders is expected to make her first appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.