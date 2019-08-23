Critics Pile On CNN After Andrew McCabe Hire

Critics blasted CNN Friday when, just hours after CNN personalities attacked Fox News for hiring former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the network announced the addition of its newest contributor, Andrew McCabe.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy made the announcement early Friday. Several others reacted to the announcement on Twitter.(RELATED: CNN Hires Andrew McCabe As A Contributor)

Some news: CNN announces Andrew McCabe has been signed as a contributor. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 23, 2019

And it wasn’t long before critics began to suggest that McCabe, who was terminated by the FBI “for repeatedly lying to federal investigators under penalty of perjury & referred for prosecution” by the Inspector General, might not be the most credible of contributors.

McCabe was fired for repeatedly lying to federal investigators under penalty of perjury & referred for prosecution by the IG. Let’s call an ???? an ????: CNN hired an established liar because he hates Trump. The high horse has been put out to pasture. https://t.co/9z1UcIatom — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 23, 2019

Andrew McCabe, one of the central figures of the “Russia collusion” hoax, who was fired from the FBI for lying about his leaks to the media, has been hired by CNN, one of the media outlets that did the most to perpetuate the damaging hoax. pic.twitter.com/lvfPRCk4tb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 23, 2019

REMINDER: Andrew McCabe was fired by the FBI for leaking and getting caught lying about it. ANOTHER REMINDER: @CNN ceased being a “news organization” a long time ago. They’re now a fully integrated anti-Trump propaganda network and they don’t even try hiding it anymore. https://t.co/LiDCq813lJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2019

CNN signs Andrew McCabe as a contributor. https://t.co/tGDKMunkdz — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 23, 2019

The guy who DOJ inspector general found committed federal crimes & is a serial liar? Good work, CNN. Love to see that commitment to serious journalism https://t.co/rHfBB9aLVW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 23, 2019

DOJ IG: Andrew McCabe lied to federal investigators. FBI: Andrew McCabe is fired! CNN: I KNOW, let’s hire Andrew McCabe! ???? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 23, 2019

Naturally, the guy who was referred for *criminal prosecution* by the DOJ inspector general after lying under oath *multiple times* has been hired by CNN. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2019

Have they given up on any pretense of objectivity? Andrew McCabe is joining CNN as a contributor. He was formerly acting FBI director, and was fired from the Justice Department in 2018 as part of the Russia investigations backlash. @playbookplus — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 23, 2019

“Fox & Friends” responded to the news in real time as the announcement went public.

And a number of critics pointed out the fact that not even 24 hours had passed since CNN personalities had attacked Fox News for the decision to bring Sanders on as a contributor, suggesting that the network was giving a known liar a platform.

So those at CNN who were up in arms over Fox hiring Sanders and Spicer appearing on dancing with the stars are celebrating their network’s hiring of Andrew McCabe, who, unlike Spicer and Sanders, lied under oath and was referred for criminal charges by the IG. ???? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2019

Less than 24 hours after questioning Fox decision to hire Sarah Huckabee Sanders as contributor, CNN announces it has hired…Andrew McCabe. Look forward to his commentary on Horowitz IG report. https://t.co/8bu4LJzLQp — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 23, 2019

Lol @CNN‘s @brianstelter calling for “outrage and backlash” because of the “revolving door” between the Fox News and the Trump White House which “lies consistently” THE VERY NEXT DAY his network hires proven liar and former Deputy Director of the FBI Andy McCabe???? pic.twitter.com/eMuf1F7hcd — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) August 23, 2019

.@brianstelter was apoplectic about @SarahHuckabee and @seanspicer who honorably left the WH being hired by Fox and #DWTS, but is dead silent on CNN hiring Andy McCabe who was fired in disgrace from the FBI and criminally referred by the OIG. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 23, 2019

McCabe made his debut on CNN Friday, while Sanders is expected to make her first appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.