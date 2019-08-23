ESPN Releases Trailer For Upcoming Football Documentary ‘Football Is US: The College Game’

ESPN’s upcoming football documentary “Football is US: The College Game” looks awesome.

The sports network recently dropped a trailer for the film, and it might have fans of the sport ready to run through a wall.

According to ESPN, the film “explores college football roots and the question: What sets college football apart from every other sport?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the chilling trailer below.

FIRST LOOK The dynamic open to “Football is US: The College Game” directed by Jonathan Hock Premieres Saturday | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN https://t.co/qTUIF9bofs pic.twitter.com/fodxBz4LF2 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 21, 2019

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? Who is ready for battle? I’m ready to hit the field and practice for the next 20 days, and I’m nowhere near game shape.

This film looks like it’s going to be awesome. I honestly can’t wait for Saturday night when this premieres. There’s about a billion percent chance it’s awesome.

College football is incredible, and the history of the sport is equally as great. There’s so much stuff people just don’t know.

For example, I thought I knew a lot about the Alabama program. I was reading a book on a plane yesterday about Bear Bryant. Turns out I knew about five percent as much as I thought I did.

Now, expand that out to the entire world of college football. People are going to eat this content up, and I 100% believe it’s going to be awesome.

If you’re a fan of college football, my guess is this will be required viewing for you as well.

Tune in Saturday night at 10:30 EST to watch. If you’re a fan of the sport, there’s really no excuse at all to skip it.