See Photos From The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’

The Paramount Network has released photos from the season two finale of “Yellowstone.”

Fans of the show absolutely are going to want to see these. There are also two very major takeaways. First, we’re going to get some flashbacks of John Dutton with his father. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy)

Given the fact the season two finale is titled “Sins of the Father,” it should be a hell of a lot of fun to dig into that past.

Secondly, we see John armed with his livestock authority badge on with Kayce. This ties into another photo of the youngest Dutton son appearing to have face camo on while with Rip.

It looks like they’re absolutely going to take some kind of tactical action in response to Tate being kidnapped, and I’m here for it.

Check out all the photos below.

I’m very excited to see what John’s relationship with his father was like. He’s talked about the past a little bit, but we know very little what he life was like outside of what we’ve seen.

What type of man was his father? What was their relationship like? I have no many questions, but so few answers.

Were they like him and Kayce are? Something tells me they were, which is why John treats Kayce the way he does.

It’s wild that we only have one episode left in season two. Just one episode! Feels like just yesterday we were getting amped for the season to begin.

Now, it all ends next week on the Paramount Network on Wednesday night. I might have to take the whole day to mentally prepare.

I’m that excited to what hell the Duttons unleash on the Beck Brothers after kidnapping Tate.

Buckle up folks, it’s about to get wild.