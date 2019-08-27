Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Series ‘The I-Land’

Netflix’s new series “The I-Land” looks like an absolute rush.

The plot of the series, according to the YouTube description, is, “In this sci-fi adventure series, ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory and soon discover this world is not as it seems.”

It doesn’t just have an awesome sounding plot, but the limited series also stars Kate Bosworth. If that’s not already enough to interest you, then I don’t know what would be. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, this thing is going to be full of suspense and action. Give it a watch below.

Well, it looks like Netflix has found another hit on its hands. The streaming service just keeps cranking out home runs, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch.

Let’s go ahead and review the facts for this series. It’s about 10 people stranded on an island they thought would be a tropical paradise and are being hunted down?

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately.

It truly is incredibly impressive how great Netflix is at producing top-notch content for the fans around the globe.

They just push out hit after hit, and I have a pretty concerete feeling “The I-Land” will just be the latest success for the company.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer, and make sure to catch it on Netflix Sept. 12.