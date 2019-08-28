‘America Deserved 9/11′ Hasan Piker Targets America, Dems’ Big Embarrassment | Bullet Points 14

Meet the left wing media figure who thinks “America deserved 9/11” and find out just what he thinks of Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom explains Hassan Piker’s schtick of disrespecting veterans for clicks and views.

Also today, the Democratic 2020 field has finally started to trim itself down, but in arguably the most embarrassing way possible. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper dropped out to pursue a Senate race after months of saying he’d hate the job and wouldn’t be very good at it.

Finally, the Parkland gun control kids have released their plan to deal with gun violence in America, and its full of all the tropes conservatives have come to fear. Hagstrom explains just why each point of their plan won’t actually reduce gun violence.

Follow Anders Hagstrom on Twitter

Check Out Some Of Our Other Popular Episodes:

Bullet Points: NYT Says Racism Founded America, Planned Parenthood Defunds Itself Out Of Millions

Bullet Points: Hong Kong Could Be The Next Tiananmen Square, NYT Embarrasses Itself

Bullet Points: Trans ‘Predator’ Arrested for Owning Taser; Joe Biden Plummets In Polls