Pete Buttigieg: Combatting Climate Change May Be ‘More Challenging Than’ Winning WWII

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nineteen of the 24 candidates running for the Democratic party's 2020 presidential nomination are addressing union members in a state with one of the largest organized labor populations in the United States. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor

Democratic South Bend Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed that fighting climate change could be “more challenging than” winning WWII in his appearance on CNN’s 7-hour-long climate townhall Wednesday.

“This [battling climate change] is the hardest thing we will have done — certainly in my lifetime as a country,” Buttigieg said, “This is on-par with winning WWII — perhaps even more challenging than that.”

Buttigieg — in referencing the second bloodiest war in American history that claimed more than 416,800 U.S. soldier’s lives — also suggested that everyone must be a part of his “rally” to stop climate change, including “cities,” “farms,” and the “federal government.”

American assault troops in a landing craft huddle behind the shield 06 June 1944 approaching Utah Beach while Allied forces are storming the Normandy beaches on D-Day. D-Day, 06 June 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of World War II. (Photo by - / US ARMY PHOTO / AFP)

He also took a swipe at evangelical voters, saying “if God is watching” then it must be a “sin” to ignore climate change. He also said God thinks climate change is “messed up.” (RELATED: University Bans Beef To Battle ‘Climate Emergency’)

