Pete Buttigieg: Combatting Climate Change May Be ‘More Challenging Than’ Winning WWII

Democratic South Bend Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed that fighting climate change could be “more challenging than” winning WWII in his appearance on CNN’s 7-hour-long climate townhall Wednesday.

“This [battling climate change] is the hardest thing we will have done — certainly in my lifetime as a country,” Buttigieg said, “This is on-par with winning WWII — perhaps even more challenging than that.”

WATCH:

Pete Buttigieg: Combatting climate could be “more challenging than” winning World War II #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/Eb6GJlDCDU pic.twitter.com/U4Y9yM5EaU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2019

Buttigieg — in referencing the second bloodiest war in American history that claimed more than 416,800 U.S. soldier’s lives — also suggested that everyone must be a part of his “rally” to stop climate change, including “cities,” “farms,” and the “federal government.”

He also took a swipe at evangelical voters, saying “if God is watching” then it must be a “sin” to ignore climate change. He also said God thinks climate change is “messed up.” (RELATED: University Bans Beef To Battle ‘Climate Emergency’)

WATCH: