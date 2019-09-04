Ivanka Shines In Vanilla-Colored Floral Dress During Columbia Trip

Ivanka Trump truly shined Wednesday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful vanilla colored dress during a stop on her multiple-day trip to South America.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve floral number that went down past her knees, as she toured a female-owned strawberry farm in Usme, Colombia. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled back into a low bun, hoop earrings and white tennis shoes. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

The first daughter arrived in the country Tuesday and has looked great at every stop along the way. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping metallic gold sleeveless dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz for a dinner with Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Ruiz.

“Thank you President Duque & Ms. María Juliana Ruiz for hosting our delegation for a beautiful and memorable evening at Casa de Nariño. Gracias,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram from the night, along with a few snaps in the gorgeous outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 3, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT

