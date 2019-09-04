Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Dan Crenshaw On Guns, Accuses His Friends Of Being Criminals

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while trying to make a point about gun laws, appeared to accuse Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw of loaning guns to criminals.

Crenshaw had shared the story of a young woman who used a handgun to defend herself when five men reportedly attempted to rob her, adding, “Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment.”

Crenshaw also noted that universal background checks could stand in the way of law-abiding citizens who just wanted to defend themselves. “Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves,” he explained.

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment. Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez responded by suggesting that Crenshaw intended to give his guns to people who couldn’t pass a background check — which is already illegal.

"You are a member of Congress. Why are you 'lending' guns to people unsupervised who can't pass a basic background check?" she tweeted.

She went on to suggest that he would give guns to people who were probably criminals. “The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that?” she asked.

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

“Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check?” Crenshaw shot back. “Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC.”

Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check? Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC. https://t.co/wkWPhfi0JB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez responded again, appearing to claim that Crenshaw probably wouldn’t know if his friends were abusive.