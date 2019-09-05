Britney Spears Does Away With Her Iconic Blonde Locks, Debuts New Look On Instagram

Pop star Britney Spears debuted a new look on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Spears was spotted last week with a darker look, but officially showed off her brunette hair on social media, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!” the “Womanizer” singer captioned the video.

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari commented his praise on the video writing, “Beautiful blond or black.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message About Never Knowing ‘Who To Trust’)

The last time Spears changed her hair color was 2013. Her blonde hair originally debuted in 1999. Before that, Spears rocked her natural light brown hair as she rose to pop fame. Spears has had strawberry blonde hair, black hair and front bangs. She’s even been bald– see 2007 Spears public mental breakdown.

Britney spears is now a Brunette!!!!! She is coming!!!! ???????????? check out this picture of Britney Spears and Sam out to lunch!!! pic.twitter.com/hHwhxJVauC — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) August 29, 2019

Spears obviously looks good in whatever hair color she wants to rock at the time. However, her blonde hair is the most iconic. Especially, when she used to crimp it or put it into her pigtails.

I’m definitely sad to see it go, but it almost always finds a way back into the spotlight. For all that Spears has been through, she still looks great. Fingers crossed that the blonde comes back sooner.