REPORT: Netflix Will Start Releasing Show Episodes On A Weekly Basis Instead Of All At Once

Netflix will reportedly change its format for releasing original content.

According to ComicBook.com, the streaming service is “looking back into weekly releases” and will release “The Great British Baking Show” one episode at a time instead of all at once.

The Netflix original “Rhythm & Flow” will also be released weekly instead of just dropping the whole thing in one day. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Well, I don’t like this at all. I don’t like this one bit. They damn sure better not pull this stunt with anything other than reality television.

Netflix is out of its mind if they think fans of “Ozark” and other drama series are going to wait around for two and half months to get all the episodes.

There will be riots in the streets. Society will be turned upside down. We will tear it all down if necessary.

To paraphrase “The Office,” we will burn it to the ground if this injustice is carried out.

Look, I love Netflix. I watch it nearly every day to some degree. I do it during lunch, working out or just relaxing. So, please, don’t think I hate the streaming giant.

I don’t hate it at all. It’s just going to be extremely frustrating if we have to wait for content. That’s not what Netflix is all about.

Don’t do it, Netflix. Don’t do it.