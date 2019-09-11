Alabama And Clemson Would Both Lose By Multiple Touchdowns If They Played The Miami Dolphins

We need to stop with the idea that Alabama or Clemson could even keep it close with the Miami Dolphins if the two teams played.

Following the Dolphins losing 59-10 to the Ravens this past weekend, people went right back to the well to debate whether or not Alabama or Clemson could beat the worst team in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I have the answer for you and it’s very simple. The answer is no.

You know what all the 53 players on an NFL roster have in common? They’re pro football players. Now, there might be some players on Alabama and Clemson who might have successful NFL careers, but there damn sure aren’t 53 of them.

In fact, each team probably has fewer than 15 players who will actually make a second NFL contract right now on their teams.

How the hell are about bunch of kids who are in their early 20s and late teens going to line up against an entire roster of NFL players?

It would be so ugly if the Dolphins played Alabama or Clemson. Hell, you could combine the two college powerhouses, and they’d still lose by at least three touchdowns.

Any NFL team would absolutely maul a college team at the line on both sides of the ball. Alabama would be lucky to get two yards a carry and throwing against an NFL defense would be borderline impossible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence would both be scrambling for their lives if they had to go up against an NFL defense with a college offense.

This is honestly one of the dumbest arguments in all of sports. College kids can’t beat pros. They just can’t. Let’s all get smarter and stop with the dumb arguments.