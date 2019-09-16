Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Ric Ocasek Found Dead In New York City Apartment

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek was found dead in his Manhattan apartment Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday night, no cause of death is known, according to a report published by the New York Times. NYPD received a call around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Ocasek was pronounced dead at the scene.

His age at the time of his death is unknown and has been reported as both 70 and 75, according to the NY Times. (RELATED: Musician Eddie Money Dead At 70 Years Old After Suffering From Numerous Health Problems)

The Cars became prominent in the late 1970s and early 80s during the New Wave scene of music with hits like “Just What I Needed” and “Shake It Up.” The group started in Boston and included Ocasek as lead vocalist, bassist Benjamin Orr, guitarist Elliot Easton, keyboardist Greg Hawkes and drummer David Robinson.

Ocasek and the Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

“(T)he Cars were the ultimate New Wave dream machine: a hook-savvy super-charged quintet that fused 60s pop, 70s glam and avant-rock minimalism into a decade of dashboard-radio nirvana,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame biography reads.

The band separated in 1988, but Ocasek went solo and released solo albums.