Aaron Carter Now Claims He Does Need Guns, Just Not Assault Rifles

Pop sensation Aaron Carter claimed he needs guns for protection, but revealed he will be giving up his assault rifles.

The “I Want Candy” singer thought the police would come and seize his guns after his brother, Nick Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron on Tuesday, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. Instead of waiting for the cops, Aaron just called the cops himself.

The cops didn’t seize Aaron’s guns, but the singer did hand them over to the police for safekeeping while he travels, the singer told TMZ. The singer was reportedly worried someone might break into his home while he was gone. (RELATED: Nick Carter Files For Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter, Cites ‘Alarming Behavior’)

Aaron gave up his two assault rifles and admitted he planned to sell them when he returns home. The singer believes he still needs protection and plans to keep his pistol and shotgun, TMZ reported.

Nick tweeted out a statement Tuesday regarding the restraining order he filed on his brother. The Backstreet Boys singer claimed Aaron had admitted to having thoughts of killing Nick’s wife and unborn child.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted.