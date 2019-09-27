Kamala Harris Wants Congress To ‘Follow The Facts’ About Kavanaugh

California Sen. Kamala Harris called for a formal impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Friday.

Harris wrote an Elle magazine op-ed, titled “Equal Justice Under Law? Prove it. Investigate Kavanaugh,” on the anniversary of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony.

“We need to get to the truth about Kavanaugh. And I believe the best path to truth and accountability is through a formal impeachment process,” Harris wrote.

The Democratic presidential candidate called on the House Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment inquiry in a letter on Sept. 17.

“That’s why I called on the House Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment inquiry and take a serious look at whether Kavanaugh lied under oath during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Harris added, saying that Congress has a responsibility to “follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

“I often say it is up to each of us to speak truth,” Harris wrote. “That truth requires that we never give up on the fight for justice and our effort to hold government accountable to the people. Let’s fight for our ideals and values. Let’s fight for women and accountability. Let’s do better this time.”

The senator also posted an Instagram photo Friday of a TIME magazine cover featuring Ford swearing to tell the truth before she testified against Kavanaugh.

“A year ago, Dr. Ford risked everything and courageously forced our nation to reckon with an issue that has too often been kept in the dark,” Harris said in her post. “I still believe her.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Video Shows Anti-Kavanaugh Lawyer Saying Christine Blasey Ford Wanted ‘Asterisk’ By Justice’s Name)

Harris told NPR Monday morning that Kavanaugh should be impeached. Other Democratic presidential candidates also called for Kavanaugh to be impeached following a September report in The New York Times. A source alleged he saw Kavanaugh act inappropriately at a Yale party.

The alleged victim mentioned in The NYT story reportedly had no recollection of the incident.

“Someone should investigate this because the fact that something has not been proven, it doesn’t mean it didn’t occur, right?” Harris told NPR Monday.

“But if you don’t investigate it, if it hasn’t been investigated, then there’s not been a full airing of the issue,” Harris added. “And my point from the beginning about all of these allegations against Brett Kavanaugh is that there’s not been a robust, a meaningful investigation.”

