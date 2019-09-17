Kamala Harris Calls For Kavanaugh Impeachment, Says ‘The Fact That Something Has Not Been Proven Doesn’t Mean It Didn’t Occur’

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris told NPR Monday morning that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached, even though none of the sexual misconduct allegations have been proven.

Harris joined several other Democratic presidential candidates in calling for impeachment, after the New York Times published a report based on a third party source who alleged he saw Kavanaugh act inappropriately at a party during their time at Yale. (RELATED: Trump Says Kavanaugh Allegations Deserve Libel Lawsuits)

“Someone should investigate this because the fact that something has not been proven, it doesn’t mean it didn’t occur, right?” Harris said.

The alleged victim mentioned in the New York Times article has said that she has no recollection of the incident, but Harris still wants an investigation. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Confronted At Airport By Trump Supporter)

“But if you don’t investigate it, if it hasn’t been investigated, then there’s not been a full airing of the issue,” Harris said. ” And my point from the beginning about all of these allegations against Brett Kavanaugh is that there’s not been a robust, a meaningful investigation.”

Allegations made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez were investigated by the FBI, ahead of Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court last October.

Democratic leadership in both the House and Senate have thrown cold water on the idea of impeaching Kavanaugh, with House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler saying he was focused on impeaching President Donald Trump.