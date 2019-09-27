‘Thursday Night Football’ TV Ratings For Eagles/Packers Up 18% From 2018

The Eagles beating the Packers 34-27 generated some big TV ratings for Fox on Thursday night.

According to Deadline, the big win for the Eagles generated a rating of 12.6 on Fox for “Thursday Night Football.”

That means roughly 12.6% of households with televisions watched Carson Wentz and the Eagles go to work against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Just how successful of a game was that for “TNF” and Fox? It was an 18% jump from the same slot last season when the Vikings and Rams played.

Of course, the Eagles and Packers both have bigger and more historic fanbases. So, it shouldn’t be too surprising the game got better ratings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, 18% is a substantial jump.

As I’ve said many times, football ratings being high is a win for America. The Packers losing a game with high ratings is a double win for America.

While I might have some issues with Roger Goodell, there’s no doubt he turned the ship around after all the Colin Kaepernick issues.

Now, the ratings are cruising just like the Eagles cruised past the Packers.