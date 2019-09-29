Nikki Haley Scolds Kamala Harris For ‘Embarrassing’ Defense Of Joe Biden

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley scolded Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris for her “embarrassing” defense of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Haley shared a video tweet Sunday of Harris suggesting Biden should be left alone with regard to any potential misconduct either by him or his son Hunter Biden, making it clear that she was not impressed with Harris’ response.

“Leave Joe Biden alone? So are you telling us @KamalaHarris that what Biden did was ethical and moral? Where are the questions about the conflict of interest that occurred from Biden’s actions and the issues with his son? This response is embarrassing,” Haley concluded.

Harris, when asked whether she would allow the son or daughter of her vice president to sit on the board of a foreign-held oil company, admitted that she “probably” wouldn’t — but immediately pivoted to attacking Trump. (RELATED: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, And Ukraine: An Explainer)

She argued that any discussion about the Bidens was “a distraction from the facts” and that the real problem was Trump “corrupting America’s democracy.”

“As far as I’m concerned, leave Joe Biden alone. Just leave him alone,” Harris said.