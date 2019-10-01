Bengals RB Joe Mixon Throws Monster Block During Loss To The Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon obliterated a guy Monday night against the Steelers.

The star running back picked up Steelers defender Mike Hilton in pass protection and de-cleated him in epic fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He damn near decapitated the guy with an absolutely unreal hit. Give the wild play a look below.

This replay doesn’t do it justice but Joe Mixon just sent someone to the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/HpPOl5uOqW — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) October 1, 2019

The Bengals might have taken a beating last night in the 27-3 loss, but that block will be one of the most impressive plays we see all season.

Hilton thought he was going to come crashing into the backfield, and Mixon damn near sent him to the promise land with that hit.

It was absolutely massive. That’s the kind of block that makes you question whether or not you ever want to blitz again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Mixon (@joemainmixon) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

Again, the Bengals got torn to shreds last night, but that block still might be the highlight of the night. It really doesn’t get much bigger.

In a few months when we’re looking back on the season, I have no doubt this block from Mixon will be right among the best.

Absolutely wild hit from a running back.