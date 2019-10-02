Biden Once Warned Impeachment Would Become ‘Partisan Attacks On The President, Charged With Animosity’

2020 presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden warned in 1998 that the impeachment process could turn into “partisan attacks on the president, charged with animosity.”

Biden is now calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying, “Donald Trump will leave Congress no choice, in my view, but impeachment.”

