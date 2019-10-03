Kamala Harris Says She Might Confiscate ‘As Many As 10 Million’ Guns

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris re-iterated her support for a mandatory gun buyback program Wednesday, saying a government under her leadership may confiscate “as many as 10 million” guns.

The 2020 presidential candidate was asked by MSNBC host Craig Melvin how she would get existing “assault weapons” off the streets, noting that the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban did not include a confiscation program. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Calls For Assault Weapons Ban To Be Reinstated)

“We have to have a buyback program,” Harris said. “I support a mandatory buyback program. It’s gotta be smart. We gotta do it the right way.”

Harris estimated that there are currently 5-10 million “assault weapons” in the U.S., but did not mention any specific type of firearm her administration would target. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims Colin Kaepernick Criticism Was Orchestrated By Russian Bots)

WATCH:

“There are five million at least, some estimate as many as 10 million,” Harris said. “We’re gonna have to have smart public policy that’s about taking those off the streets, but doing it in the right way.”

Harris is one of several Democratic presidential candidates to have endorsed a gun confiscation program. The freshman California senator told NBC’s Jimmy Fallon last month that she supported a “buy-back” program in order to get “weapons of war” off the streets.

“First of all, let’s be clear about what assault weapons are they have been designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly,” she said at the time. “They are weapons of war with no place on the streets of a civil society.”