Vikings Receiver Stefon Diggs Refuses To Deny Trade Rumors

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not denying that he wants out of Minnesota as the team continues to embarrassingly struggle in the passing game.

Diggs missed practiced Wednesday, and when asked about rumors that he wants to be traded, he gave a not-so cryptic answer that should make Vikings fans very nervous.

“There’s truth in all rumors” Diggs said.

“There’s truth in all rumors” Diggs says… said he missed practice because he was sick but doesn’t deny frustrations pic.twitter.com/zqU0HRsTyE — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) October 3, 2019

Yikes. The season is still young, but things are not going well in Minnesota. Quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a fully guaranteed $84 million deal with the Vikings last year, but significantly under-performed last year and has continued to regress in early 2019. It’s become clear that Cousins’ poor performance has resulted in some resentment in the locker room.

The Vikings’ other star receiver Adam Thielen appeared to take a shot at Cousins following his putrid performance in the team’s 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears. Thielen and Diggs are both simply too talented to waste away in an incompetent offense and they appear to know it.

If Cousins can’t get it together soon, it will be time for the Vikings to look for another quarterback, or risk watching their talented team come completely undone.