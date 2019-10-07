‘You Work For Me! I’m A Taxpayer!’: Former ICE Chief Spars With Democratic Congresswoman

Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), entered into a heated back-and-forth with a Democratic lawmaker during a congressional hearing.

Homan appeared before the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship for a hearing on Sept. 26 to discuss the conditions of U.S. detention centers along the southern border. At several times during the hearing, Homan got into a shouting match with Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a major opponent of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, and at one point told her that the entire meeting was a “circus.”

WATCH:

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Give Illegal Immigrants Access To Welfare

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy Of Roger Stone

Ted Cruz Wants El Chapo To Pay For The Border Wall!

A Man Was Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In The CNN Debate?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.