New York Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold Cleared To Play Against The Cowboys

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has officially been cleared to play.

The face of the franchise is good to go after battling mono, and can suit up against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero on Tuesday morning. (RELATED: Sam Darnold Out With Mono)

#Jets QB Sam Darnold has been cleared to play, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2019

This couldn’t come soon enough for the Jets. It really couldn’t have because they look atrocious without the former USC star running the show.

Luke Falk has looked absolutely terrible. He looks like a guy who is simply outmatched every single step of the way.

They needed Darnold back like I need air in my lungs, and now they have him.

The Jets are 0-4, and this season is probably a lost cause no matter what at this point. However, they might win some games with Darnold under center.

With Falk under center, it was looking like the team was bound for an 0-16 run. They looked that pathetic running around on the field.

Now, coming back against the Cowboys isn’t ideal, but it’s the hand the Jets have been dealt. We’ll have to see how Darnold responds.

It’s good to have him back if you’re pulling for the Jets, but the odds of turning this season around are hovering somewhere around zero.