XFL Draft Will Take Place October 15-16, Teams Will Fill 71 Roster Spots

The XFL draft will take place in exactly one week.

According to a release from Vince McMahon’s league, the draft will take place over two days starting October 15.

It’ll be broken down into five sections as the eight teams in the league pick players to fill 71 roster spots. Each team will already have a quarterback assigned to them prior to the start of the draft.

One of the most notable parts of the draft news is that Johnny Manziel wasn’t listed in the player pool. That must mean he’s already been assigned to one of the eight teams.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this all unfolds. The XFL will have some talent to play around with. There’s no question about that.

However, it needs some serious name recognition to survive. That means guys like Johnny Manziel need to be front and center. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Hints He Is Better At Drinking Beer Than Baker Mayfield, Sounds Open To The XFL)

Manziel is the perfect guy to be the face of the league, especially if he ends up on one of the two teams in Texas.

It’s his home state, the fans will show up and his attitude is exactly what the XFL must chase if they want to separate themselves from the NFL.

Games will get underway in 2020, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. Something tells me that we’re in for a very fun time.