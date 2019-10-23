Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series

The Washington Nationals won game one of the World Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Houston Astros 5-4 to steal home field advantage in the series.

The game started off well for the home team, as Houston took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Nationals scored five unanswered runs, which would be enough to win the game, as their usually weak bullpen got out of some late inning jams to secure the victory. Nationals superstar Juan Soto was once again the team’s MVP. (RELATED: Former Marlins President Brags About Ripping Off Fans, Taxpayers)



It was also the first World Series win in Nationals history, as the organization had not even won a playoff series before this year. With the departure of Bryce Harper in the offseason, it looked like the team’s title window closed. Now they’re three wins away from winning the World Series.

While the Astros have the most talent, the Nationals seem like a team of destiny. Nonetheless, this was only game one and the series has a long way to go.

Buckle up, folks.