Whoopi Goldberg Has A Special Birthday Gift For Meghan McCain And It Involves Paul Ryan

Meghan McCain got quite the surprise for her birthday Wednesday and it involved a special message from Paul Ryan.

It happened during a segment on “The View” when the co-hosts were honoring McCain and Whoopi Goldberg shared that they weren’t done celebrating her just yet and said that there was someone else “who wanted to say happy birthday” to her. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“Here’s a message from somebody I think your husband should not know you got a message from,” Goldberg joked, before throwing to the video. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Hollywood ‘Sex Strike’ For Telling Women To ‘Use Their Bodies As Bargaining Chips’)

“What,” the former Fox News co-host questioned.

“Hey, Meghan. Paul Ryan here,” the former Speaker of the House of Representatives shared. “I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to celebrate with the rest of the folks of ‘The View’ with you today, but I just wanted you to know a lot of us are rooting for you and wishing you a happy birthday today. You’re a class act.”

“You show what it takes to handle stress and adversity very, very well,” he added. “You speak from your heart. You know who you are, you know how you stand and you do it with class. So happy birthday and have a great year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Oct 23, 2019 at 6:49am PDT

“Oh my God. That’s my boyfriend,” McCain replied, as she was grinning from ear to ear. “That’s my boyfriend.”

“Meghan, you’re blushing,” Abby Huntsman remarked.

“Well I have such a — it’s a joke between us now, but he has a lovely wife and family, and I have a lovely husband, but, you know, he’s my crush,” Meghan admitted. “So, Thank you so much, everyone thank you very much, Paul Ryan. We’ll just keep that between us and all the millions of people watching.”

“That’s right. We’ll never tell,” Goldberg added.

“Thank you very much,” McCain replied. ” That’s very sweet.”

The co-host then shared that the Barrow Neurological Foundation, which “is a research foundation that studies brain cancer and looking for a cure for brain cancer. And Today if you donate to them, they will take what you donate and double it in honor of my dad for my birthday. So thank you so much.”