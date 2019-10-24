Markelle Fultz Throws Down Monster Dunk In First NBA Game Since November 2018

Markelle Fultz looks like he’s finally a major NBA player.

Fultz floundered with 76ers after being the first overall pick in 2017, and hasn’t stepped onto an NBA court since November 2018.

After two terrible seasons, he was shipped to Orlando as it looked like his career was falling apart. However, in his debut with the Magic against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, he looked the best he ever has.

He didn’t just look good. He threw down an incredible dunk in transition.

MARKELLE FULTZ DUNK IN TRANSITION pic.twitter.com/A3neivHqHy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2019

One of the biggest red flags about Fultz’s game was his ability to shoot and score. Again, it looks like that problem might have been solved.

Markelle Fultz looking good early in Orlando. He’s got 8 points on 4-4 shooting in the first quarter. (via @OrlandoMagic) pic.twitter.com/5Ssi1w4VBp — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) October 23, 2019

Markelle Fultz wanted me to ask you how his jump shot looks? pic.twitter.com/ur6hvTMFFR — Preston Ellis (@PrestonEllis) October 24, 2019

It's great to see Fultz actually playing well. He had all the hype in the world coming out of college. The 76ers picked him first overall and it all fell apart very quickly.

Now, he’s got a change of scenery and he looks like he’s vastly improved over the past two seasons. He finished last night with 12 points in 23 minutes, which isn’t too bad at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by markellefultz (@markellefultz) on Oct 23, 2019 at 7:39pm PDT

We’ll have to see if he can keep it up, but there’s no question he’s off to a very strong start.