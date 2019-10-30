Forensic Pathologist Suggests Jeffrey Epstein May Have Been Murdered

A noted forensic pathologist said Wednesday that the body of the late financial investor and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein showed some usual signs of murder and “the evidence points towards homicide not suicide.”

Dr. Michael Baden, who is a former longtime New York City medical examiner, was hired by the Epstein family to investigate the death and talked to “Fox & Friends” about his findings.

Ever since prison guards found Epstein dead in his cell Aug. 10, many have questioned the conclusion that Epstein took his own life, with his lawyer saying he did not sound like a man on the verge of suicide when he talked to the convicted sex offender shortly before he died. Epstein signed his will just two days before his demise.

Epstein had an A-list of friends who included former politicians, movie stars and business moguls. Former President Bill Clinton accompanied Epstein on flights to the financier’s notorious “Pedophile Island.”

Baden particularly noted a series of fractures on Epstein’s larynx, on or near the Adam’s apple, which he told Fox News are not consistent with a suicidal hanging. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In A Blue Dress)

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden said.

Although the doctor would not say the evidence is conclusive, he described the three fractures as “rare.” Baden has been involved in post-mortem assessments 0f cases that include the deaths of former President John Kennedy and Martin Luther King.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” he said of the neck fractures. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

He pointed to the bleeding that occurred in Epstein’s eyes and said that is usually a byproduct of being strangled but rarely occurs when someone is hanged.

“The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death,” Baden told Fox News.

The forensic pathologist believes he might find a smoking gun in his investigation. Baden has requested a DNA test on the bed sheet that was found wrapped around Epstein’s neck. Baden says this “ligature” should be covered with DNA evidence.

“Whoever it is would have their DNA all over the ligature,” he said. “We don’t have those results yet,” he said, hoping that any information would “be reported quickly to give an idea and lessen the speculation.”