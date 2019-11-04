Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Becomes Twitter Target After Donning A MAGA Hat

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki drew the ire of many on Twitter when, during a celebratory trip to the White House, he put on a MAGA hat.

Suzuki and the rest of the team, minus a few players who opted out, joined President Donald Trump for a ceremony recognizing their first-in-franchise historic World Series victory. As he addressed the crowd, Suzuki whipped out the familiar red cap and put it on, earning himself a hug from the Commander-in-Chief.

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki is wearing a MAGA hat at the White House today where President Trump is honoring the Nats for their World Series championship. pic.twitter.com/b6KtUFAfoe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2019

“I love you all. I love you all. Thank you,” Suzuki said as the crowd cheered. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Win World Series)

But the response on Twitter was a little bit less friendly.

Putting on a “MAGA” hat is a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence. Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball. If you don’t like this tweet, fuck you. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 4, 2019

Trump chest-fondling Kurt Suzuki in a MAGA hat behind a podium with the presidential seal is an amazing artifact that future societies will one day unearth and doubt its authenticity. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 4, 2019

They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki. They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2019

Here’s Kurt Suzuki putting on a MAGA hat and getting felt up by Trump pic.twitter.com/8wiQNyf9ya — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2019

Kurt Suzuki what the fuck — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 4, 2019

Hey, Kurt Suzuki, you just won the World Series. Now what are you going to do? I’m going to make a gesture that’ll guarantee that 63 percent of the country loathes me even before they know who the hell I am. — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) November 4, 2019

“President Donald Trump then reached around to feel Kurt Suzuki’s nipples.” This would have seemed such an odd thing to write in 2010. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) November 4, 2019

Critics also attacked first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who thanked the president for keeping America safe and handed Trump a custom-made jersey.