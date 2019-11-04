Sports

Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Becomes Twitter Target After Donning A MAGA Hat

U.S. President Donald Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki drew the ire of many on Twitter when, during a celebratory trip to the White House, he put on a MAGA hat.

Suzuki and the rest of the team, minus a few players who opted out, joined President Donald Trump for a ceremony recognizing their first-in-franchise historic World Series victory. As he addressed the crowd, Suzuki whipped out the familiar red cap and put it on, earning himself a hug from the Commander-in-Chief.

“I love you all. I love you all. Thank you,” Suzuki said as the crowd cheered. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Win World Series)

But the response on Twitter was a little bit less friendly.

Critics also attacked first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who thanked the president for keeping America safe and handed Trump a custom-made jersey.