New Poll Has Michael Bloomberg Beating Donald Trump By Six Points

Justin Caruso Contributor

A new poll released Sunday shows that all top Democratic candidates are beating President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match up, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, showed that in a hypothetical general election match up with Trump, Bloomberg polls at 43%, while Trump polls at 37%. 21% are undecided or don’t know.

Other Democratic candidates poll well against Trump too. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren beats Trump 45% to 39%, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have similar leads.

Bloomberg’s numbers among Democrats in general are still low, however, with only 4% of Democrats calling him their first choice.

Trump’s performance in recent polls shows that he often trails Democrats in general election match ups. (RELATED: Trump Campaign’s New 2020 Ad Promotes Misleading Claim About Immigration)

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One and departing the White House November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, where he plans to kick off his Black Voices for Trump Coalition, an effort to attract more African-American voters. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A poll from Fox News released this month showed that the leading Democratic candidates all beating Trump.

A Los Angeles Times poll also indicated that a majority of Americans will be unhappy if he wins reelection in 2020.