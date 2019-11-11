Vivica A. Fox Suggests Jussie Smollett May Return In Final Season Of ‘Empire’

Actress Vivica A. Fox hinted at a Jussie Smollett return in the final season of “Empire.”

Fox appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” where she opened up about Smollett’s exit from “Empire” after he allegedly filed a false police report, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen brought up creator Lee Daniels’ decision to remove Smollett from the show.

That was tough,” Fox said about the decision. “He’s family. He’s always gonna be family. Love him to death, but there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances.”

“I love him,” she responded. “And who knows? Don’t count him out. Y’all may see him.”

“On ‘Empire?'” Cohen responded.

Fox didn’t confirm, but did make a face. (RELATED: Chicago Police Release Footage Showing Noose Around Jussie Smollett’s Neck From Night Of Alleged Hate Crime Attack)

Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of season five of “Empire.” The decision by Daniels came after Smollett was arrested after allegedly filing a false police report. As previously reported, the actor claimed he was a victim of a hate crime.

The charges against Smollett were dropped, however, Chicago police have sued the actor to cover the $130,000 spent in investigative fees.