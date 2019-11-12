Brad Pitt And Emma Stone In Talks To Star In ‘Babylon’

Brad Pitt and Emma Stone are in talks to star in a movie together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two Hollywood superstars are in discussions to play the lead roles in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

THR reported the following details on the plot:

The story is said to be set in the late 1920s, during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies. The rise and fall of fictional and historical characters figure into the proceedings. If deals are made, Stone would portray Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star who was Hollywood’s first “It” girl. Pitt would play a fictional character, a silent film star who fails to make the transition to the new technology; sources say he is based on real-life figure John Gilbert.

I just Googled Gilbert to find out what this guy was all about. I won’t spoil anything because I assume it’s going to be a major focus of the film, but he sounds like a very interesting guy.

While this might not be my normal genre of film, it’s hard to pass on anything Emma Stone and Brad Pitt are in together.

Pitt has been a Hollywood legend for decades, and Stone has been a major player on the scene ever since “Superbad” hit theaters.

Pitt is also on a bit of a hot streak ever since “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” blew up. He hadn’t really dropped off, but that film put him squarely back on top.

Now, it sounds like he’s gearing up for another major role. Of course, nothing is finalized yet, but I’m all in once the ink dries.

There’s a very high chance anything Pitt and Stone collaborate on turns out to be a very strong movie.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them. It sounds like “Babylon” is shaping up to be a very interesting movie.