George Conway Slams Nikki Haley: ‘Very Essence Of Disgusting, Trashy, And Pathetic’

Conservative attorney and husband to White House aide Kellyanne Conway George Conway slammed former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in a tweet Monday, calling her defense of President Donald Trump “disgusting, trashy, and pathetic.”

“Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a ‘truthful’ man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty,” Conway said.

This tweet was in response to Haley criticizing his previous claim that New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik was “trash.”

“This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone ‘trash’. #Pathetic,” Haley wrote in a tweet.

Conway has long been a critic of Trump, and ignited a firestorm over the weekend for calling Stefanik “lying trash.” (RELATED: George Conway: Trump ‘Needs To Be Removed’ From Office)

Stefanik returned fire, calling him a misogynist in a misspelled tweet.

“And for you @gtconway3d – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support,” she said.