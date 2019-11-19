EXCLUSIVE: Ann Coulter On Impeachment: ‘Who Cares If It’s Quid Pro Quo?’

President Donald Trump is currently facing the prospect of being just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached over an alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, Ann Coulter doesn’t see the problem and told the Daily Caller that Trump was just conducting typical foreign policy operations. See what Coulter had to say about impeachment and more in the exclusive interview below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out