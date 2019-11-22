TV Ratings Tank For The Texans Beating The Colts On ‘Thursday Night Football’

The TV ratings for the Houston Texans beating the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 Thursday night aren’t good at all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game got 9.41 million viewers in the early ratings on Fox, which is down a staggering 19% from last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, two of the best teams in America produced some of the poorest ratings we’ve seen all season for a primetime game.

I don’t understand how the numbers are so bad for the NFL and Fox. It doesn’t make sense at all. The Colts and Texans are both very solid teams.

Yet, the game didn’t draw many viewers at all by NFL standards. This is incredibly unusual, especially when you take into account how huge the ratings have been this season.

Business has been booming for the most part, but the numbers were in the sewer on Fox last night. Not a great look at all.

Hopefully, this is just a minor event, and the numbers bounce back in a big way. As you all know, I directly tie the success of America to the TV ratings for football games.

We’ve had big numbers all season, but the Texans and Colts just dropped the ball last night. Let’s hope it’s not a trend that continues.