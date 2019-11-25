Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Is ‘Good’ After Apparent Injury Against Penn State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will apparently be ready to roll Saturday against Michigan.

The Heisman-caliber gunslinger went down against Penn State briefly and appeared to be banged up. Naturally, that had people concerned. However, it’s going to be just fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Fields jogs off the field after going down with an injury pic.twitter.com/KDClwTRboD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

According to ProFootballTalk, head coach Ryan Day told the media following the game that Fields is “good” to go, and added, “he’s a warrior. He’s tough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

This is great news for fans of the Buckeyes. It would have been a disaster if he couldn’t suit up for the biggest game of the year.

The entire OSU offense runs through Fields‘ legs and right arm. Without him on the field for Ryan Day’s team, they’re much worse.

Luckily for the state of Ohio, Fields will be out there slinging it against the Wolverines. My friends, that’s bad news if you cheer for the guys from Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes are favored by more than a touchdown right now, and I 100% believe this one is going to get ugly.

OSU is simply too good across the board for Michigan to keep up with. I’d love to see a close game, but I just don’t see it happening, especially with a healthy Justin Fields running all over the place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PST

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch it all go down.