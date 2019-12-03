LSU Football Fans Scramble To Get A Piece Of The Field

LSU football fans desperately wanted a piece of the field the team plays on, and rushed to get it.

In a Monday video posted by Trey Couvillion, fans of the Tigers scrambled to grab pieces of the field that were being given away to the public. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see people just grabbing large chunks of turf in the video and walking away with them. Watch the hilarious moment below.

It’s a complete scramble as people started grabbing grass before the “official” start time of 4 p.m. Once the first person grabbed a piece, it turned into a free-for-all. All the pallets are totally cleared now.. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JnlmoYrmHo — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) December 2, 2019

I’m sure this isn’t supposed to be funny, but it just is to me. I really don’t know why, but I can’t help myself from laughing.

Why would you really want a part of the field? The team this year hasn’t even won a national title yet? They haven’t even won the SEC at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 1, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

Yet, fans are rushing like it’s some kind of historic turf. I thought expectations are high in Baton Rouge. Apparently, that might not actually be the case.

I don’t care if they give away the field of Camp Randall or not, I’m not rushing to get a piece, and I say that as the king of Wisconsin athletics.

It’s turf. It’s not legit gear. What are you supposed to do with it? Are you just supposed to hang it up in your house?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:08am PST

This is why you have to love SEC fans. They always do the craziest stuff, such as rushing for pieces of turf.

Good for you, folks! I hope it was worth it.