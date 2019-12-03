Video Of Nick Saban In Oxford Goes Viral After Ole Miss Fires Matt Luke

A video of Nick Saban is blowing up the internet.

Following Ole Miss firing football coach Matt Luke, a video of the Alabama coach in Oxford appeared on Twitter late Monday afternoon.

In the background of the private airport, you can see a plane that appears to match the one on record for the University of Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Also, as somebody who has been to the private airport in Oxford, I can say with a high certainty, that’s where this video is shot. The video is also geo-tagged in Oxford.

Give it a watch below.

On our way to steal your man @OldrowAlabama pic.twitter.com/f07hx456fG — Old Row Ole Miss (@OldRowOleMiss) December 2, 2019

Let me go ahead and kill any rumors you might have right now. Nick Saban isn’t going to coach at Ole Miss next season or at any point in his life.

That’s just a fact, and I don’t care what anybody says. It’s not going to happen.

Here’s something else I can guarantee you. The rumor mill and online forums are going to start going nuts. It’s not just the fact Saban is in Oxford.

It’s the fact that this video surfaced right after Luke got fired. Again, it means nothing, but we all know how college football fans can behave.

They’ll run with absolutely anything they can get their hands on. Saban appearing in Oxford will be like a drug for SEC fans.

Let’s just be crystal clear on this one. No matter what this video shows, Nick Saban isn’t leaving Alabama. You can put that one in stone.