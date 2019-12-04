Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Wednesday after being treated earlier in the week for a urinary tract infection, according to The Carter Center.

Carter, 95, was admitted to a Georgia hospital with the infection over the weekend. He has been hospitalized numerous times throughout 2019, most recently on Nov. 11 for a brain bleed. Carter recovered from the procedure and returned home Nov. 27.

“He [Carter] said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia,” according to the statement from The Carter Center. (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Is Back Teaching Sunday School After Fall)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection. He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. https://t.co/7nnzAiobHW — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 4, 2019

Carter has visited the hospital for numerous falls in 2019. One such fall left him with stitches on his brow and another fall resulted in a broken hip. Carter is the oldest living president in U.S. history.

