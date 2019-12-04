Melania Wows In Black And White Checkered Coat And Dress Combo At London Event

Melania Trump definitely wowed Wednesday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping black and white checkered coat and dress combo at an event in London.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve houndstooth coat and black dress that went down past her knees when she visited the Salvation Army Clapton Center to spread some holiday cheer and help 30 local fifth graders make holiday wreaths and ornaments, per a FLOTUS pool report. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Later she joined U.S. Embassy Marines in wrapping gifts for local families. The first lady donated several gifts for the toy drive including white frisbees with her Be Best logo and soccer balls stamped with Be Best, the report added.

FLOTUS spoke to the kids about Christmas and one of them asked if she had ever had a minced pie. Melania responded that she had not and told one of the children that “she was going to try one tonight,” according to the pool report.

Isabelle, 10, shared that she thought Melania was “really fun.” “My impression of her was actually really nice,” she added. “Everyone was expecting her to be very grumpy, but she was actually very nice.”

Judging by the pictures, a good times was had by all.

“Spreading holiday cheer in London this morning at The Salvation Army Clapton Center,” FLOTUS captioned her post on Instagram. “It was great meeting with local children to wrap gifts and make wreaths, which will be donated to those in need. #BeBest”

