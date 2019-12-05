Julianne Hough Chimes In On Gabrielle Union’s ‘Americas Got Talent’ Exit

Actress Julianne Hough has spoken out about the “America’s Got Talent” controversy after it was announced Hough and Gabrielle Union would not be returning to the show.

It was announced Hough and Union would not be returning to the show as judges in November, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. After the news broke, a report, published by Variety, claimed Union was allegedly fired for complaining to producers about racially insensitive comments made on the show.

Hough appeared on the “Today” show Thursday where she addressed the controversy.

“We need to start conversations and I just commend Gabrielle for speaking her truth and starting a conversation,” Hough said. “I’m really proud of NBC as well for also showing up and starting a narrative and that’s what’s going to change the workplace and the paradigm that we’ve been working in for many many years and is shifting and I think that’s really exciting.” (RELATED: NBC Claims They Are ‘Working’ With Gabrielle Union Following ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit)

“Life is crazy and sometimes you can’t control things, and when obstacles come your way you have to be graceful about it and have integrity,” she added. “I think that people with authenticity and integrity will create change.”

Hough went on to say she hasn’t had a chance to discuss their exits from “AGT” with Union, but has reached out to her. Union also tweeted yesterday about a Tuesday meeting she had with NBC.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019



“I think that this is a big conversation and I think people really want to be a leader of change and I think that people are supporting it,” she added.

Sources claimed Union was told her hairstyles were “too black” for the “America’s Got Talent” audience. The former judge was also concerned about a joke made by comedian Jay Leno while on the show.