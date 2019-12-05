Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conservative commentator Mark Steyn poked a little fun at the “false piety” coming from Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats when commenting on the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi has often said she prays for Trump, and lashed out at a reporter who wondered during a Thursday press conference if she hated the president. Carlson played clips from Pelosi’s comments during Thursday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I don’t hate anybody,” Pelosi insisted. “I was raised in a Catholic house, and don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world. As a Catholic, I resent you using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always prayed for the president and I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

“Yeah, ‘don’t mess with me when it comes to holiness,'” Tucker quipped, giving his own version of Pelosi’s words. “‘Just because I accused him of working for Vladimir Putin doesn’t mean I hate him. I’m a Catholic.’ What is this?”

“She is praying for the president, Tucker,” said Steyn. “We all know that. I know that observing the ritual niceties of American Politics requires stomaching a boat load of industrial strength hokum, but you and I and 300 million people across the country know that Nancy Pelosi isn’t praying for the president.”

Carlson told Steyn he prefers former President Barack Obama’s approach, “where you say ‘we won the election, we’re doing what we want.'” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Trump’s Lies Are Not The Reason The Left Despises Him. It’s The Key Truths He Tells)

“I prefer that strongly to the false piety, to the kind of Christian left ‘I’m actually praying for you even as I try to destroy you’ routine,” he added. “Why the self-righteousness? That makes it unbearable.”

Stein insisted it is a “conscious strategy” by the left, but that “this fake religiosity is one of the reasons why you know this whole thing is a scam.”