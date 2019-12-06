Washington State Extends Mike Leach’s Contract Through 2024

Washington State has extended the contract of football coach Mike Leach.

According to a release from the school, Leach has had another year tacked onto his deal, and it now runs through 2024.

He will make $4 million a year, and a retention bonus of $750,000 after the 2020 season.

Clearly, WSU knows who is running the show for the Cougars, and I’m sure they’ll do whatever it takes for Leach to stick around.

With openings in the SEC, you’d have to think his phone has been ringing off the hook. Yet, it would be hard to walk away from this kind of cash.

Expectations are lower in the PAC-12, and he can act like a king. I’m not sure the same could be said if he left for an SEC job.

While I hope Leach someday gets a bigger job, it seems like he’s content in Pullman for the time being.

Again, I’m sure it’s nice to be a king making $4 million a year coaching a team that is in love with you.

He might leave someday, but it looks like his time in WSU won’t end within the next year.