House Judiciary Committee Releases Report Defining Impeachable Offenses Before Monday’s Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee on Saturday released a report laying out what they believe are the impeachable offenses against President Donald Trump before the committee’s hearing on Monday.

“The Framers worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment. President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain. The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement as the report was released.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE:

The report comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will be asking Nadler to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said at a press conference. “The president abused his power for his own personal benefit. We will proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office.”

The White House told House Democrats on Sunday that it will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, after being invited by Nadler.

Nadler asked Trump on Friday if he would be sending his lawyers to the impeachment hearing scheduled for Dec. 4. Nadler also asked Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee what witnesses they want to subpoena for the hearings, expressed in letters sent to Trump, the Associated Press reported.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act,” Pelosi said at the press conference Thursday. “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with Articles of Impeachment.”

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who have voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised approximately $1 million dollars the day after Pelosi explicitly came out in favor of the impeachment of Trump for the first time. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members, and closest allies.

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment)

Pelosi previously said she would not hold a full vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, which Trump has continued to call for.