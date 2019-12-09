Art Basel Climate Change Installation Accused Of Being Bad For The Environment

A Miami Art Basel installation known for its commentary on climate change has been accused of not being environmentally friendly.

The art piece, “Order of Importance,” created by artist Leandro Erlich is located on South Beach and features 66 full-size replicas of cars and trucks, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. The piece is a replica of Miami’s well-known traffic jams.

Erlich is now being accused of using a spray foam insulation that contains hazardous material, Sika PostFix. The material is listed on Home Depot’s safety-data sheet as needing to be kept “in suitable, closed containers for disposal,” Page Six reported.

The installation didn’t include the material a rep for the Miami Tourism and Culture Office confirmed to the outlet. (RELATED: Banana Taped To The Wall Sells For $120,000 At Miami Art Galary)

“We have spoken to the production team and this chemical was not used in any aspect of this installation,” the rep told the outlet.

“Artist process is proprietary to the artist,” the rep said after being asked about what was used to make the installation.

Erlich and Ximena Caminos, who commissioned the installation, were not reached for comment by Page Six.

The installation will reportedly degrade over the next 15 days as the art festival continues. The whole project cost over $1 million.